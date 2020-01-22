Dwight Howard Will Participate In The Dunk Contest At NBA All-Star Weekend

Dwight Howard can't pretend any longer.

The Lakers announced Tuesday on Twitter that Howard will participate in the 2020 NBA dunk contest during All-Star weekend Feb. 14-16 in Chicago.

After a win over New York on Jan. 7, Howard played coy when asked about the contest, claiming that he just wants an NBA championship and "never said I was going to be in the dunk contest."

Howard was in the dunk competition for three straight years, from 2007-2009, winning the event in 2008 in New Orleans when he famously wore a superman cape during one of his jams.

The 34-year-old center is averaging 7.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots in 19.9 minutes a game for the Lakers.

The Lakers (34-9) are two games into a five-game trip, with games remaining against New York on Wednesday, Brooklyn on Thursday and Philadelphia on Saturday.