Lakers News: Dwight Howard’s Next Basketball Destination

It appears that 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard has landed with a new basketball team -- but it won't be in the NBA.

Howard took to his personal Instagram page to announce that he will be continuing his pro hoops career with Taiwanese club the Taoyuan Leopards:

The highlights:

"Taiwan, I got some amazing news for you guys. Superman is in the building! I am headed to Taiwan right now to see you guys, playing for the Taoyuan Leopards! It's gonna be insane. I cannot wait to get down there to show you guys how much love I have [for Taiwan]."

Following an 18-year NBA career that seems likely to land him in the Hall of Fame, the 36-year-old was ultimately not signed to any league club to start the 2022-23 season. Rather than wait for a potential midseason opportunity, Howard is clearly taking his future into his own hands with this international move. Look for him to get ungodly numbers in Taiwan.

A lot of pros move on to overseas opportunities once they age out of the league. Two-time All-Star Stephon Marbury is perhaps the most famous example of a player finding outsized success in their second chapter. Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and (brief Laker) Dennis Rodman (separately) played overseas following the end of their NBA careers. Philadelphia 76ers MVP point guard Allen Iverson, Atlanta Hawks small forward Dominique Wilkins, and San Antonio Spurs George Gervin number among the Hall of Famers to take this path. Even Magic Johnson played internationally! After purchasing a club in Sweden, he played for that team during its 1999-2000 campaign as a 40-year-old.

More recent NBA pros like ex-Laker Marc Gasol, one-time Laker Jeremy Lin and no-time Laker Nikola Mirotic are currently still kicking butt abroad.

If this really is it, Howard leaves with quite the league legacy. He was an eight-time All-Star and All-NBA honoree, a five-time All-Defensive Team member, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and of course a champion in 2020 with your Los Angeles Lakers. He was probably the most dominant big man in the league from about 2009-2014.

Across 1242 regular season games with the Orlando Magic, Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Philadelphia 76ers, Howard boasts averages of 15.7 points (on 58.7% field goal shooting), 11.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 steals a night.

If this really is the end of his NBA tenure (and it may not be, he could depart the Leopards to join a playoff team late in the season), he will have spent his final league season as a Laker.