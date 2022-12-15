Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Weighs In On LeBron James's Pursuit Of All-Time Records

Hall of Fame former Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade recently sat down with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated for a comprehensive Q&A about his post-NBA career, as well as his perspective on several current talking points in the league at present.

Most pertinently for Los Angeles Lakers fans, Flash reflected on his former Miami Heat teammate and good friend LeBron James, who at present seems on track to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA regular season scoring record of 38,387 career points. James has already scored the most points in the NBA or ABA in terms of combined regular season and playoff output.

"I can’t use the word surprised if I’m going to say LeBron James’s name in anything," Wade raved. "I think sometimes we're living in the LeBron James era of life, and we haven’t had the chance to step back and look at it just yet. And as we step back and look at it, it's going to get even better than it is right now with what he’s done. Obviously what he’s done away from the game, definitely what he’s done on the court. And so I’m not speaking for him when I say this, but I will speak as someone who spent a lot of time with him. He’s not a selfish individual on a basketball floor. But I feel that if there is one record that LeBron wants to walk away with more than the assist record, it would be the scoring record."

"And because he’s so great at other things and it comes so natural to him, just the one thing that was not necessarily natural, he now has an opportunity to be what we know it’s going to take somebody another 40 years before they are able to even come close to, right? So it’s amazing. At least if I can’t be there on the day that he does it, I hope to be somewhere in front of a TV, and I’ll definitely be one of the first text messages that he reads when the game ends."

It is rather remarkable that Wade, 40, was selected in the same draft class as James, has enjoyed a Hall of Fame career (winning three titles), and yet has been retired for four seasons. James won his fourth NBA title, with your Los Angeles Lakers, one year after Wade's retirement. It's all a testament to the 6'9" power forward's insane durability.