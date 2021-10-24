The hits keep coming at Staples Center. Friday night, a courtside Lakers fan got into a mild physical altercation with reserve LA point guard Rajon Rondo during the club's 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the reigning Western Conference champs.

After an exchange of words, Rondo pointed his hand at the fan, requesting his ejection. In response, the fan physically slapped the 6'1" vet's hand away.

This inexcusable demeanor inevitably resulted in the fan getting booted from the game, though he sure seemed confused as to why hitting a player would be wrong. Of course, inappropriate fan interactions were all the rage in the early days of the recent 2020-21 NBA season. One would just have hoped that the league would be past this nonsense by now.

Perhaps commentator Doris Roberts summed up the zaniness of the irritant fan's behavior best:

"You made physical contact with an NBA player, in a courtside seat? Are you kidding me?"

Though this moment was overshadowed by a different court side altercation in the same game, it was yet another uncomfortable moment in a game that didn't lack for those.

The long-term fate of the fan remains TBD, but presumably there will be at least some level of suspension or ban from his courtside seat.

Across 14 minutes in the Suns loss, the 35-year-old two-time champ notched six points, four rebounds and three dimes.