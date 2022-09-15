The latest roster addition on your Los Angeles Lakers, veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, is getting into the podcast game! Honestly, given his loquacious postgame pressers and his recent chatty presence as a guest on ESPN broadcasts, it's somewhat surprising the three-time All-Defensive Teamer's only getting around to this now, on the cusp of his 11th NBA season.

Beverley will be launching a podcast with co-host Angelo "Rone" Paolantonio via Barstool Sports, as Rone announced recently via Twitter:

There is no scheduled debut date as of yet, but you'll know when we know, rest assured.

As that clip demonstrates, Beverley has never been afraid to speak his mind. He's exactly the kind of player, full of hot takes and intense reactions, who should thrive on a podcast and/or eventually as a postgame studio commentator. Heck, if he lasts long enough in L.A., maybe he could join James Worthy at Spectrum Sports Net?

What remains to be seen is whether Beverley will free to speak his mind about all the internal goings-on with his new club. Whether or not he will or deserves to start, in place of or alongside Russell Westbrook, is one of the most pressing issues facing new head coach Darvin Ham. Different players approach their pods with different levels of candor. Draymond Green always speaks pretty freely on his own podcast, which makes it a ton of fun. Ideally, Beverley will get into all the petty on-court drama with other teams on his pod, as well as any behind-the-scenes issues he faces with his Lakers teammates.

It's just too bad that all this is happening on Barstool Sports.

Basically as part of its brand, Barstool Sports operates with a bit of a gross, misogynist "sports bro" bent. Beverley is too smart to dabble in the kind of crude conversations that got BS's flagship podcast Pardon My Take booted off of ESPN after just one day of broadcasting. Hopefully his time there won't end the way it has for some other celebrity podcast hosts.

Don't sink to their level this season, Pat Bev. And then maybe consider upgrading your podcast home next year to, I don't know, just throwing this out there, Sports Illustrated or something.