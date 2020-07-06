Former Laker Matt Barnes Says Kanye West Running For Presidency Is A 'Dangerous Game'

Former Laker Matt Barnes weighed in with some strong words after Kayne West tweeted Saturday that he was going to run for president.

"This is a dangerous game he’s playing," Barnes wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "If this is serious, he will definitely divide the minority vote!! Just remember comments like 'slavery was a choice' and how buddy buddy he is w trump! Much respect for the artist & his impact on fashion but this is a 🗣HUGE F---- NO 4 PRESIDENT‼️"

Barnes, who played 15 seasons in the NBA, including two on the Lakers from 2010-2012, reposted a photo to Instagram of President Donald Trump and West embracing above a quote from DJ Hed.

"No more voting for celebrities who have never held public office," DJ Hed wrote. "If you wouldn't hire a plumber to work on the electrical wiring in your house, why would you vote this way? America's obsession with fame / celebrity is the endgame."

West declared Saturday in a tweet that he apparently intends to run against Trump in the 2020 elections.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," West tweeted. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

Current Laker Kyle Kuzma also chimed in, urging his nearly 952,000 Twitter followers to take this election seriously.

"This one of the most important elections in American history," Kuzma tweeted. "Don’t vote for people as a joke people."

The presidential election is four months away.