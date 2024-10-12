Former Lakers Guard Predicts Retirement Timeline for LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James will enter his unprecedented 22nd NBA season. James, who is still at the top of his game, defies the odds, and it seems like he can play for years on end.
However, that is not the reality. Sooner or later, James will call his career quits, but when that will be is uncertain. For Lakers and LeBron fans, they hope it's not anytime soon. Still, James is about to enter his age 40 season, and the time is indeed ticking.
We don't know when James will retire, but if you ask his former teammate and All-Star guard, Isaiah Thomas, he thinks that will happen if/ when his other son, Bryce James, enters the NBA.
"What's gonna be even crazier is when Bron plays with Bryce too.. Once he does that he's retiring then lol. Now everything will be complete and ride off in the sunset," Thomas tweeted.
Bryce is 17 years old and has spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Sierra Canyon, the same school as his older brother Bronny.
Bryce is already receiving college offers, and there is a chance that he can also be a one-and-done college player. If that is the case, he only has two more seasons before he can be liable for the NBA.
By then, James will be 41 years old, and although that may seem unrealistic, LeBron can play until then if he wants to. There have been no signs of James slowing down, and we saw that last season and this summer during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In James' 21st NBA season, he averaged 25.7 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and shot 54 percent from the field and 41 percent from three in 35.3 minutes per game.
In the Olympics, he was as sharp as he's been. James became one of three American men to have played in at least three Olympics (Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant) and joined the same group as the only three men to own three gold medals.
In addition, James led the team in scoring 14.6 points, a field goal percentage of 61.7 percent, 3.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 21.8 minutes through five games (all starts) in the USA Basketball Showcase ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.
James wanted nothing more than to have his son in the NBA, but it would be special to potentially have two of them in the league while he is still playing.
