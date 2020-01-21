AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Four Takeaways From The Lakers' 139-107 Loss To Boston

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers opened Monday's game against the Boston Celtics  with an 8-0 run that included JaVale McGee making an alley oop dunk off an assist from LeBron James, Danny Green making a four-point play after being fouled on a made three-pointer and Anthony Davis making a jam.

It was downhill from there. 

The Lakers fell to the Celtics, 139-107 in their biggest loss this season. Before Monday's 32-point drubbing, the Lakers' biggest margin of defeat this season was 24 points against Denver on Dec. 22 without LeBron James. 

Here are our four takeaways from Monday's game.

1. Not the return Davis wanted

Davis returned Monday after missing five-straight games because of a gluteus maximus contusion that he sustained during a hard fall against New York on Jan. 7.

Davis finished with nine points on three-for-seven shooting, four rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots, two turnovers and five fouls in 22 minutes. 

That's quite a bit of rust for a guy who averages 27.1 points and 9.4 rebounds in 35.2 minutes a game. 

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said before the game that he only wanted Davis to play 28 minutes. But with the Lakers trailing by as much as 34 points, Davis got even more rest than expected. 

It definitely wasn't the welcome back Davis had hoped for, especially considering the Lakers had won 10 of their last 11 games, including four of their last five without him.

2. Kemba Walker finally did it

Walker entered Monday's game 0-28 against James. 

Forget the Celtics, Walker was the true winner of the evening, finally notching his first career victory over a James-led team. 

Walker finished with 20 points on eight-for-13 shooting, four rebounds, seven assists and a bit of saved pride in the Celtics' win. Up until Monday, Walker was 0-15 against James' Miami teams and 0-13 against his Cleveland teams. 

James, meanwhile, had 15 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists, seven of which he had in the first quarter. 

3. The Lakers will killed by the three-point shot and second-chance points

The Celtics were 16-for-34 (47.1 percent) from beyond the three-point line, while the Lakers were seven-for-26 (26.9 percent).

Five Celtics players scored in double digits, three of whom had least 20 points, including Walker, Jayson Tatum (27 points) and Jaylen Brown (20 points). 

No one on the Lakers scored 20 points. The Lakers's highest scorer was McGee, who had 18 points on seven-for-nine shooting. 

The Lakers were outscored in second-chance points, 20-9. Enes Kanter had 18 points and 11 rebounds, including six on the offensive end. Overall, the Lakers were outrebounded, 48-36.  

4. The Lakers don't get a break

So much for getting much of a chance to regroup after this loss. 

The Lakers, who are in the midst of a five-game trip, will have a back-to-back against New York and Brooklyn on Wednesday and Thursday. 

After falling to the Celtics, the Lakers have lost to four of the top five teams in the East, excluding Miami. (They also suffered losses to Milwaukee, Toronto and Indiana.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How LeBron James Created The Culture Of The Lakers' Locker Room

The Lakers have great chemistry and enjoy spending time together, something James is responsible for creating

Melissa Rohlin

by

BallisLife

Anthony Davis is available to play against Boston Celtics on Monday

Davis has missed the Lakers' last five games because of a gluteus maximus contusion

Melissa Rohlin

Four Takeaways From The Lakers' Win Over Houston

James led the Lakers to a 124-115 win over Houston on Saturday in their first game of a five-game trip

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis will miss fifth-straight game against Houston on Saturday

Davis is sidelined because of a gluteus maximus contusion that he sustained on Jan. 7

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Will Get Their First Look At The Houston Rockets

The Lakers play the Rockets in their first game of a five-game trip on Saturday

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel Gives The Lakers B+ Grade For First Half Of Season

The Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference, but still didn't earn an A from their coach

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo are questionable against Houston, Alex Caruso is probable

The Lakers begin a five-game trip against Houston on Saturday

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James leads Western Conference and Alex Caruso Is Fourth Among Guards In All-Star Voting

The NBA All-Star game will be Feb. 16 in Chicago

Melissa Rohlin

Quinn Cook Says LeBron James Gives Him 'So Much' Confidence

Cook had a game-high 22 points on nine-for-14 shooting in the Lakers' 119-118 loss to Orlando

Melissa Rohlin

JaVale McGee Takes A Big Risk To Make An Incredible Block

McGee had a huge block in the Lakers' 119-118 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday

Melissa Rohlin