Frank Vogel Joins 'All In Challenge,' Offers Opportunity To Be An Honorary Coach During Home Opener

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers coach Frank Vogel accepted the Fanatics' "All In Challenge" by auctioning off an opportunity to be an honorary coach during next season's home opener at Staples Center to help provide food for those in needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Your day will begin by joining in on our morning coaching staff meetings where we'll develop the game plan," Vogel said in a video. "Then we'll take you down to the practice court where you'll watch us implement that game plan at morning shootaround."

The winner will also be given four tickets "in a great location" to the Lakers game, a parking pass and access to the VIP areas at Staples Center.  

"You never know who you're going to see there during a Lakers game," Vogel said. 

After the game, the winner will attend Vogel's press conference and then Vogel will join them and their guest at dinner "at one of LA's finest restaurants."

"We can talk about the game and get to know each other even further," Vogel said. 

The winner will also be given a gift bag with gear, autographed items and a jersey with their name on the back. 

Many sports, music and entertainment figures are participating in the "All In Challenge" by donating possessions or creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences to auction off to raise money for those affected by food insecurity because of COVID-19. 

"I know how strong Laker nation is and hopefully this insider access will raise a lot of money for a great cause in a time when our fellow Americans need our help," Vogel said. 

At the end of the video, Vogel nominated Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens to participate in the challenge.  

The Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 before the season was paused on March 11 because of the pandemic. 

It's unclear if or when the season will resume. 

"This is an exciting era of Lakers basketball and however this season concludes, there will surely be a buzz around the beginning of next season," Vogel said. 

