Frank Vogel Says Anthony Davis [Ankle] Is 'Good To Go' For Game 5 Of Western Conference Finals

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said that Anthony Davis (rolled left ankle) will play in Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. 

Davis sustained the injury midway through the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Thursday after landing awkwardly from a jump shot.

He rolled around on the floor in pain for a few moments, clutching his ankle. But he played through it, finishing with a game-high 34 points on 10-for-15 shooting and five rebounds in the Lakers' 114-108 win.

Vogel added that LeBron James, who was kneed in the thigh in Game 4, will also play Saturday. 

"They'll continue to get their treatment," Vogel said in a videoconference Friday. "Both are experiencing some soreness but are good to go."

The Lakers, who have a 3-1 series lead, are one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years. 

But against the Nuggets, who have come back from two-straight 3-1 deficits in the playoffs, that advantage feels a bit slippery.

"They have done it twice this year," Vogel said. "They are extremely difficult to play against on both sides of the ball. They are well-coached defensively. They have great speed and physicality. Obviously, Jamal [Murray] and the Joker [Nikola Jokić] are just playing at an extremely high level offensively, as is their supporting cast. The bench has been fantastic. Great respect for this team and definitely know that we have a lot of work to do to finish this series."

