Frank Vogel On Anthony Davis: 'We Have A Good-Looking Superstar That Looks Great In Glasses'

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis fully participated in Lakers practice Wednesday after being poked in the right eye in Saturday's scrimmage.

Davis said the plan is for him to play in the Lakers' bubble opener against the Clippers on Thursday at Walt Disney World near Orlando. 

"I mean, that’s the plan," Davis said in a video conference call Wednesday. "I get it evaluated again tonight by one of the doctors here, and just kind of get an update from them. So, that’s the plan for me to play."

Davis sustained the injury with 2 minutes and 10 seconds left in the first quarter of Saturday's scrimmage against the Orlando Magic when he went up for a rebound and was inadvertently poked in the eye.

"They say it was Michael Carter-Williams and it was more of a hand," he said. 

Davis fell to the ground, covering his right eye with his hands. He did not return.

Davis, who missed Monday's scrimmage against the Washington Wizards and Tuesday's practice, said he had some light sensitivity from the injury. He wore protective eye glasses Wednesday. 

"I did everything, there’s nothing I couldn’t do," Davis said. "...Light sensitivity was the only factor for me yesterday. And today it’s way better. That was the biggest thing for me. But they told me it’ll only heal over time and wearing the little glasses things as a precautionary thing in practice today and if I need them tomorrow then I will wear them as well."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel quipped that he likes Davis' newest accessory. 

"He looked better than anybody that's ever worn them," Vogel said. "It's a style. It's a style thing. We have a good-looking superstar that looks great in glasses or goggles or whatever you want to call those things."

Davis, however, acknowledged that the glasses are going to be a bit of a learning curve. 

"Yeah it was definitely different today in practice, it felt very different," Davis said. "I’m not necessarily [going to] have to wear them tomorrow. Just a precautionary thing if I need them then they’re there. I didn’t want the first time of me wearing them [to be] in the game, if I need them tomorrow. So I wanted to test them out in practice today."

Before the NBA was paused March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis was averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocked shots a game for the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14. 

