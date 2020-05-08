AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Apologizes to LeBron James And Others After His Twitter Is Hacked

Melissa Rohlin

Giannis Antetokounmpo issued an apology to LeBron James and the family of Kobe Bryant after a string of offensive tweets were made from his Twitter account by an apparent hacker on Thursday. 

"The tweets and posts were extremely inappropriate and I am so disappointed and disgusted that somebody would say the terrible things that were said," Antetokounmpo wrote.

"I feel terrible that the Bucks, Khris [Middleton], LeBron and the Curry family were included in the malicious and untrue tweets. I feel especially terrible for the Bryant family, during their time of grief they should not be subjected to this type of negativity and foul behavior."

Antetokounmpo's longtime girlfriend, Mariah Riddlespringer, said his Twitter account wasn't the only thing that was hacked Thursday. 

"Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked!" Riddlespringer tweeted. "He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!"

Before the season was paused on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, had led the Milwaukee Bucks to the top record in the league at 53-12.

Antetokounmpo and James, who is in his 17th season in the league, were top contenders for the MVP award this season.

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Caruso Says His Dunk Over Kevin Durant 'Started The Social Media Craze' Around Him

The Lakers reserve guard recently chatted with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne about that thunderous jam.

Jill Painter Lopez

Frank Vogel Joins 'All In Challenge,' Offers Opportunity To Be An Honorary Coach During Home Opener

Vogel joined the challenge to provide food for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Jason Kidd Explains The Meaning Behind Michael Jordan Calling Kobe Bryant 'Little Laker Boy'

Jordan referred to Bryant as the 'little Laker boy' during the 1998 NBA All-Star Game.

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel: 'We're Still A Long Way Away From Returning To Play'

Some teams will begin using their facilities on May 8 but the Lakers are not among them.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron Condemns Ahmaud Arbery Killing: 'We're Literally Hunted'

James wrote an impassioned Instagram post about Ahmaud Arbery, who was allegedly killed by two white men in a graphic video that's gone viral.

Jill Painter Lopez

After Kobe Bryant Incident, Assemblyman Wants It To Be Illegal For Officers To Take Photos Of The Deceased

State Assemblyman Mike Gipson wants it to be a misdemeanor for officers to take unauthorized photos of a deceased person.

Melissa Rohlin

Rob Pelinika And Pediatrician Wife Kristin Thank Frontline Workers

The Lakers general manager and his wife, Kristin, a doctor in Orange County, expressed gratitude for those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill Painter Lopez

Natalia Bryant Calls Her Mother Vanessa The 'Strongest Person I know'

Natalia Bryant told her mother, Vanessa, on her birthday that she's 'the Ethel to your Lucy.'

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Announces Barack Obama Will Be A Part Of His Virtual Graduation Ceremony

The one-hour special, "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," will air on May 16 at 5 p.m. PT.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Birthday By Opening A Letter From Kobe Bryant

Vanessa found an unopened letter to her from Kobe, which she waited to open until her birthday.

Melissa Rohlin