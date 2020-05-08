Giannis Antetokounmpo Apologizes to LeBron James And Others After His Twitter Is Hacked

Giannis Antetokounmpo issued an apology to LeBron James and the family of Kobe Bryant after a string of offensive tweets were made from his Twitter account by an apparent hacker on Thursday.

"The tweets and posts were extremely inappropriate and I am so disappointed and disgusted that somebody would say the terrible things that were said," Antetokounmpo wrote.

"I feel terrible that the Bucks, Khris [Middleton], LeBron and the Curry family were included in the malicious and untrue tweets. I feel especially terrible for the Bryant family, during their time of grief they should not be subjected to this type of negativity and foul behavior."

Antetokounmpo's longtime girlfriend, Mariah Riddlespringer, said his Twitter account wasn't the only thing that was hacked Thursday.

"Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked!" Riddlespringer tweeted. "He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!"

Before the season was paused on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, had led the Milwaukee Bucks to the top record in the league at 53-12.

Antetokounmpo and James, who is in his 17th season in the league, were top contenders for the MVP award this season.