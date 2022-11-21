Skip to main content

Lakers: Has Los Angeles Turned A Corner?

First Take weighs in on the Lakers' win streak.

Your Los Angeles Lakers have now won three games in a row, thanks in large part to the otherworldly play of All-Star center Anthony Davis.

Most recently, Davis helped demolish the San Antonio Spurs at Crpyto.com Arena. L.A. won that contest 123-92 last night. 

Molly Qerim noted on ESPN's "First Take" that Davis has now reached some heady Lakers terrain, joining Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Elgin Baylor as the only L.A. players to string together three consecutive games wherein they score 30 points or more and grab 15 rebounds or more.

Stephen A. Smith and Brian Windhorst were not quite ready to declare the 5-10 Lakers playoff-ready, but were both excited by the Lakers' newfound winning ways.

"You know the playoffs is the question everyone's gonna have," Windhorst noted. "I can't go there yet because I don't know whether Anthony Davis is gonna stay healthy. The Lakers also have a very difficult December schedule but they are at a soft point of their schedule right now, and after that early season back injury, you can clearly see Anthony Davis is feeling good. Also, even though LeBron's missed the last four games, this is still the healthiest the Lakers have been. They've gotten some reinforcements, they've gotten center Thomas Bryant back, that has freed up Anthony Davis to be a little bit more comfortable." 

"And they've beaten some teams that they should beat," Windhorst added. "And frankly they've got some more winnable games coming up. After Thanksgiving, they've got two games in San Antonio. They should win those two games and be in good position, when LeBron James gets healthy, to at least have a chance on that six-game road trip in early December.

"Listen, they've won three straight," Stephen A. Smith said. "That's all I care about. And again, they could beat San Antonio and they could beat the Indiana Pacers as well. I'm happy for them right now. Basketball is better when the Lakers win."

L.A. will next face off tomorrow against a banged-up Phoenix Suns team that could be missing two of its best four players in starting point guard Chris Paul and starting power forward Cameron Johnson.

