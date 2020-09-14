SI.com
Here's The Lakers' Schedule For The Western Conference Finals

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers open their Western Conference Finals series against either the Clippers or the Denver Nuggets on Friday. 

The Clippers and Nuggets play Game 7 of their conference semifinals series on Tuesday. 

The Lakers will have five days in between clinching their conference semifinals series against the Houston Rockets in five games on Saturday and their next game. 

Here's the schedule. 

Game 1: Friday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. PST on TNT

Game 2: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m. PST on TNT

Game 3: Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. PST on TNT

Game 4: Thursday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. PST on TNT

Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. PST on TNT

Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28 at TBD on TNT

Game 7:  Wednesday, Sept. 30 at TBD on TNT

The Lakers have reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010. 

The Clippers have never advanced past the second round of the playoffs in their 49-year franchise history. 

The Nuggets last advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 2009 when they lost to the Lakers, who eventually won the championship that season. 

