Ahead of last night's 115-105 loss against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center, head coach Darvin Ham spoke with reporters about how your Los Angeles Lakers head coach managed to win several games without LeBron James.

Following yesterday's defeat, the Lakers still held a winning record, 3-2, in their five games without James.

"Just trying to keep it balanced," Ham said of the team's lineups. "Just trying to be balanced and Dennis [Schröder] and Thomas [Bryant] both have come out and played really really really well, really competitive. It's gonna be break as we continue to get people back fully healthy and become whole. So it's good problems to have. I'm sure we'll figure it out. Just giving guys minutes trying to mix different combos together, certain guys play in a good rhythm with one another. So we're just constantly just looking at it game after game after game, just leaning towards solidifying something at some point."

James has missed the Lakers' past five games as a result of the left adductor strain he suffered late in L.A.'s eventual loss to the Los Angeles Clippers just under two weeks ago. He'll get his next opportunity to return to the floor for Los Angeles in a game the team could probably win without him, against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in San Antonio.

Los Angeles rolled the Spurs, 123-92, on Sunday at home.

The real secret sauce for L.A. with James sidelined has been Anthony Davis playing absolutely out of his mind. For four of those five games, AD has scored 30 or more points and grabbed 16 or more rebounds. Most recently against Phoenix, the All-Star big man chipped in 37 points, 21 rebounds, five blocks, five steals and two dimes.

Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker IV, and Austin Reaves have been the Lakers' other reliable contributors during the team's five LeBron James-less games so far.

Schröder has been wildly inconsistent in his three healthy games for Los Angeles. Last night against Phoenix, he went 0-of-6 from the floor in 20:02. He is averaging five points and 1.7 assists a night on 27.8% shooting from the floor. Bryant has been better. In just 15.7 minutes a night, he is averaging 10.3 points on 81.3% shooting, along with 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks. Role players like Wenyen Gabriel, Troy Brown Jr. and Kendrick Nunn have helped L.A. erratically with James out. Patrick Beverley has provided plenty of chippiness and defense, but has been in a miserable season-long shooting slump.