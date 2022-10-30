Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Anthony Davis Missing Early Games

On Friday night, your Los Angeles Lakers continued their five-game streak of futility to kick off the 2022-23 season, losing 111-102 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. To be fair, they looked pretty good until the game's closing minutes, and were missing their second-best player, oft-injured big man Anthony Davis.

AD was out with lower back soreness, the ailment that had been dogging him since L.A.'s preseason. In his stead, Damian Jones jumped center, Wenyen Gabriel backed him up, and even ageless Los Angeles All-Star LeBron James got some run at the five spot.

So how does The Brow's All-NBA colleague feel about being left high and dry to go 0-5?

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that James supplied what looks to this writer like a relatively diplomatic and measured response to that question. Ultimately, Los Angeles wants Davis healthy for the home stretch of the season (assuming the team can string some wins together in the mean time), so missing a game or two here or there is (a) par for the course and (b) totally acceptable if it means the 29-year-old Kentucky product can suit up in the spring without lingering impediments.

Here's James's statement on the matter:

“He has to do what’s best for his body and his mind. If his mind is gone, then everything else will fall to the wayside. So he has to trust himself. Yes, he wants to play every game. Yes, he wants to be out there for our team. But he’s had a lot of bumps and bruises over the last few years, so he has to trust himself, trust his staff and not put his body in harm’s way.”

This season when he has been healthy, Davis has produced. He may not have quite the same burst he did in his New Orleans Pelicans days, but he can still get buckets. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 24 points (on 52.7% shooting), 9.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and two assists a night through his four healthy games.

Davis will get his next chance to return to the starting lineup tonight, in a rematch against the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Lakers by a too-comfortable 110-99 margin Wednesday. He has been listed as questionable to play on L.A.'s latest injury report, per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times.