Happily, it turns out Russell Westbrook has been better than expected.

$47.1 million Los Angeles Lakers reserve guard Russell Westbrook was almost dealt to the Indiana Pacers during the 2022 NBA preseason. Given what we've seen from the Indiana Pacers

Sam Amick of The Athletic reports that Buss was "known to be reluctant to give up on Westbrook in those days leading into training camp," when the team was apparently on the cusp of making a deal for Indiana Pacers veteran center Myles Turner and starting shooting guard Buddy Hield.

During his first, and so far only, three games as a starter (small sample size alert) this season, all Lakers losses, Westbrook proved disastrous for L.A. He averaged 10.3 points on 28.9% shooting, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, two steals, and -5.3 plus-minus (i.e. lineups featuring Westbrook are outscored by an average of 5.3 points per game).

Across his 24 subsequent games as a reserve for L.A. (during which the team has gone a very "mid" 12-13), Westbrook has averaged 15.2 points on 41.6% shooting from the floor, eight assists, six rebounds, and a steal, plus a more respectable -1.3 plus-minus. He has also developed a fun two-man game with All-NBA Lakers center Anthony Davis, especially as a pick-and-roll partner. With Westbrook's minutes now more staggered from those of All-Star L.A. forward LeBron James.

By accepting and thriving in this new role, Westbrook seems to have rejuvenated his ailing career. He could command a solid next contract (although one much, much lower than his current maximum salary) on the open market as a free agent next summer. His still-explosive playmaking and crazy work around the basket have endeared him to the Crypto.com Arena, and this remixed and refreshed Russ has emerged as perhaps Lakers fans' favorite player this season, at least judging by the crowd responses he gets at home games.

The UCLA product has essentially become this season's Carmelo Anthony -- the lion in winter on the bench who ignites the fans whenever flashes are revealed of his peak All-Star self.

That's all well and good, and he is clearly the team's third-best player behind Davis and James.

But how are Turner and Hield doing?

Way better than Westbrook, it turns out.

In 24 games, while proving adept at manning the middle and being able to defend players away from the basket, Turner is averaging a season-high 17.4 points on .555/.430/.794 shooting splits, plus 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.4 assists, and 0.6 steals a night for the 15-15 Pacers (the East's No. 8 seed).

Hield has been healthy for every single Pacers contest, while operating primarily as a catch-and-shoot option for star shot creator Tyrese Haliburton and dynamic rookie sixth man scorer Bennedict Mathurin. The 6'4" swingman is averaging 17.5 points with a slash line of .442/.390/.857. He is nailing that 39% clip from deep on a whopping 9.2 tries a night. Though Hield is not much of a defender, he is exactly the kind of elite long-range resource.

L.A. ranks dead last among NBA clubs from three-point land, making just 32.2% of its triples. Both Turner and Hield would have helped the team correct that, and Turner could help take some defensive pressure off Davis while handling whichever big man Davis doesn't.