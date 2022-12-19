Lakers News: Injuries Abound As All Star-Free Lakers Face Banged-Up Suns

Can Los Angeles nab its second straight W in two days, with both teams sitting stars?

Your 13-16 Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to stave off any fatigue from last night's nail-biter against the Wizards today at Footprint Center, where they will square off against the banged-up 18-12 Phoenix Suns.

But just which players will actually be available tonight?

As you no doubt have heard by now, the Lakers will be missing Anthony Davis for at least the next month with a mysterious right foot injury, which is still undergoing testing.

Per the NBA's latest injury report, the Lakers will also be missing their second-best player, LeBron James, given that he's 37 years old, playing in his 20th season, and probably should never suit up for the second night of a back-to-back set of games again.

Austin Reaves, who started last night at shooting guard, sprained his right ankle in the third quarter, and played hobbled the rest of the way. The second-year 6'5" swingman will unsurprisingly be sitting to rest that ankle.

34-year-old starting point guard Patrick Beverley sat last night with a sore right calf.

Reserve forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, who missed the last two weeks with a right ankle sprain, remains out. The other backup forward whose name had been linked with JTA's on injury reports for the last several weeks, Wenyen Gabriel, looks like he is finally available to make his return for L.A. Heck, with LeBron James out, he might even start!

All-NBA Phoenix shooting guard Devin Booker may have scored 58 points in a key 118-114 win against the stellar New Orleans Pelicans Saturday, but a sore groin (yikes) will keep him sidelined this evening, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. Officially, he is questionable for now. He also sat with hamstring tightness not too long ago.

Two-way rookie power forward Cole Swider is still with L.A.'s NBA G League affiliate club, the South Bay Lakers, though the team's other two-way player, point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. out of Vanderbilt, remains with L.A. for the second straight contest. He might even play tonight, given all these absences!

Starting center Deandre Ayton is questionable, having been absent for the Suns' two most recent contests with a left ankle sprain.

Reserve point guard Cameron Payne will miss tonight's battle with a strained right foot. Backup big Jock Landale, who has been surprisingly good for Phoenix this season, remains sidelined with a concussion.

Phoenix's two best power forwards, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder, are unavailable for the team tonight, too. Johnson continues to recuperate from a torn right meniscus, while Crowder has not been with the Suns all season as he awaits a trade. Why a deal hasn't been done yet is anyone's guess at this point.

So this game tonight could come down to Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, each past their All-Star primes, running the show for their respective clubs, with Mikal Bridges and Lonnie Walker IV lurking as X-factors on the wing.