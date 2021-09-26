Is John Salley Crazy for Suggesting the Lakers Can Do This?

Even though it seems like this Lakers roster is catching a lot of flack regarding their age, the majority of everyone really do believe this team is constructed to dominate other teams. Just like with anything else, people tend to focus more on the negativity of something rather than the successes.

In a recent interview with Complex, Carmelo Anthony was quick to point out how the entire old age narrative has been drawn up by the media.

“You guys [media] are baiting people to start a debate. We get it, we laugh at it and take it with a grain of salt…everybody on the outside have their opinions about it. We know what we have to do, if and when it does happen, winning a championship, that’s the fun part.”

Anthony is a veteran and he understands how the media game works, especially playing in New York for seven years.

Four-time NBA champion John Salley recently sat down with Vlad TV and talked about the potential for this upcoming Laker roster.

“If they stay healthy [Salley shakes head]…their thing should be, hey, fellas, we gotta win 74 games, then they go down in history. They’re better than the Golden State Warriors, better than the Chicago Bulls, 1996, greatest team ever. The problem with the Warriors is they won 73 games, but they lost in the championship to LeBron. If these guys do the same thing, 73 wins, 74 wins out of 82 and you win the championship, it would be the greatest team of all-time.”

Remember the Warriors did not start off the season aiming to beat the Bulls 72-10 record. It was somewhere during their 24 consecutive wins streak to start the 2015 season, that the team realized they had a legitimate shot to topple the 72-10 record. Due to fatigue and burnout, the team ended up blowing a 3-1 lead to James, and it has been documented that the Warriors do regret chasing that record.

It is highly doubtful this Laker team really cares about winning the most regular season games that they can. Their main objective is to stay healthy, especially when it gets closer to April and May. With as much experience as this team has, the team probably does not really care if they even have home court advantage for most of the playoffs. However, it is refreshing to see some former NBA players think that this Laker team can become an all-time great team.