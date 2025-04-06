Is LeBron James Playing vs Thunder? Lakers Release Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are fighting for a seeding position in the Western Conference standings. Right now, they are in the third spot in the West.
They are still in danger of not getting home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They are just a game ahead of the Warriors for the fifth spot, so they are going to try to keep winning games.
The Lakers are one of the best teams in the league when everyone is healthy, so that will be their priority. Unfortunately, one of their best players is on the injury report again.
Los Angeles Lakers are playing in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is the best team in the league, They would feel better about that game if they were fully healthy.
Unfortunately, LeBron James is on the injury report again ahead of that game. He was listed as probable with a left groin strain. James has been upgraded to available and will start on Sunday.
James has been dealing with this injury for a while. It's something he has been trying to manage while he has been playing in as many games as possible.
James understands how critical the seeding for the team is. He knows that the team needs him to play as many games as possible if they want to get home-court advantage in the first round.
Los Angeles believes that they can win any series they play when everyone is healthy, but they need all of their guys to actually be healthy. At some point, James is going to need to sit.
The Thunder are the best team in the entire NBA. No matter what lineup they put out, they feel like they can win.
Los Angeles understands that taking on the best team in the league will give them aa good idea of where they sit in the hierarchy of the NBA. They are hoping to have James for more of those games going forward.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.6 points, eight rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.
