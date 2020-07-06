James Worthy Says Draymond Green 'Wouldn’t Last 20 Minutes With Dennis Rodman'

James Worthy doesn't think Draymond Green is one of the toughest power forwards to ever play the game.

Worthy mentioned three power forwards who he thinks were better than Green in a recent interview with En Fuego.

“When I hear that Draymond said he’s the baddest or one of the toughest power forwards, he could not touch Dennis Rodman,” Worthy told En Fuego in a video interview. “He wouldn’t last 20 minutes in a game with Dennis Rodman or Anthony Mason or Charles Oakley, you know? I just like to keep it real. Go enjoy your era but don’t leak back and think that.”

Worthy, who is an analyst for Lakers broadcasts on Spectrum SportsNet, has never been shy about giving his opinion -- and neither has Green.

In an interview with The Athletic in 2019, Green was asked who he thought was the best defender of all-time. He said himself.

“The best defender? Me. Me,” Green said. “That’s what I believe wholeheartedly.”

Addressing that comment on The Jump in 2019, Scottie Pippen said Green is a "tremendous defender," but said his speciality is being a team defender more so than an individual one.

Pippen went on to point out that he doesn't always matchup against the opposing team's best player.

“I watched him play in The Finals against LeBron James who we say is the best player in the game,” Pippen said. “I never saw him guard LeBron James.”

Green is a three-time NBA champion, three-time All-Star and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.

He's played for the Warriors all eight seasons of his career, averaging nine points, 6.9 rebounds, five assists and 1.1 blocks a game.