Laker News: Lakers Have One Last Roster Spot to Fill

With the signings of undrafted rookies, Mac McClung and Chaundee Brown Jr, the Lakers are now down to their fifteenth and last roster spot. While many fans have been clamoring for a productive, on the court player that would excel on paper, the most likely player to fill up this last spot would undoubtedly be Jared Dudley.

Like Udonis Haslem’s role with the Miami Heat, Dudley was more of a player’s coach than someone who played meaningful minutes on the court. As the most vocal member of the Lakers the past two seasons, the Boston College product was the conduit between the stars and the lesser-known talent on the squad.

“You have a guy like LeBron. Certain people are intimidated by him when it comes to the coaching staff, the ownership, the players, what to say, and what not to say. When we watch film, and the coaches are talking about film, there is at least 2-3 times every film session I will call somebody out of what they’re doing wrong. Because I want everybody to know our goal is a championship.” Jared Dudley via the Old Man and the Three podcast

Recently departed Kyle Kuzma spent four years with the purple and gold, and was quick to point out Dudley to be the best teammate he’s ever had. Dudley and LeBron James had a small sendoff for Kuzma in Dudley’s hometown of San Diego.

During his exit interview at the conclusion of last season, Dudley told everyone that he expects to be back with the Lakers 1000%.

“There were no problems these last few years since I’ve been in the locker room. No beef, not any problems, just good chemistry…That’s part of my job to make sure that happens. And if it doesn’t happen, then it means I did a poor job.”

Like when Dwight Howard tweeted last offseason that he was excited to resign with the Lakers, only to sign with the Philadelphia Sixers the unexpected can always happen, but Dudley taking that last spot seems inevitable, especially with him being in LeBron James inner circle.