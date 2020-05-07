AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Jason Kidd Explains The Meaning Behind  Michael Jordan Calling Kobe Bryant 'Little Laker Boy'

Melissa Rohlin

During the 1998 NBA All-Star game, Michael Jordan, who was competing for his sixth NBA championship, called a 19-year-old Kobe Bryant the "little Laker boy" while talking to his teammates in the Eastern Conference locker room. 

Jason Kidd, a current assistant coach for the Lakers, played for the Western Conference All-Star team in 1998 and said there was a reason Jordan used that phrase. 

"That was normally MJ's way of not giving you any respect is by not calling you by your name," Kidd told ESPN. "He called him 'Laker boy' until he earned his respect, and I think at the of end of Kobe's career, he was calling him Kobe."

Bryant went on to become a five-time NBA champion over his 20-season career with the Lakers. He was an 18-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008. 

Kidd said he was taken aback by Bryant's confidence during the All-Star game in 1998, recalling one play in particular that floored everyone.  

Karl Malone, who was the MVP of the league in 1997, asked for a pick-and-roll but Bryant waved him off. 

"For you to just have the nerve to wave Karl off, even if he wasn't the MVP, just because of his muscles, you had to be different," Kidd said. "On the bench, we were all in tears and laughing and giving Karl a hard time."

Kidd said everyone was "in awe or shock" of Bryant's iron nerves.  

"It just showed Kobe's determination to be the best," Kidd said. "He wanted to be the next Michael Jordan, if not better. He wanted that one-on-one challenge and he didn't feel like he needed Karl's help at the time."

Kidd said that Bryant wanted to make a statement in that game. 

"The biggest thing that stood out was Kobe was going to go after Michael," Kidd said. "He wasn't scared."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Vogel: 'We're Still A Long Way Away From Returning To Play'

Some teams will begin using their facilities on May 8 but the Lakers are not among them.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron Condemns Ahmaud Arbery Killing: 'We're Literally Hunted'

James wrote an impassioned Instagram post about Ahmaud Arbery, who was allegedly killed by two white men in a graphic video that's gone viral.

Jill Painter Lopez

After Kobe Bryant Incident, Assemblyman Wants It To Be Illegal For Officers To Take Photos Of The Deceased

State Assemblyman Mike Gipson wants it to be a misdemeanor for officers to take unauthorized photos of a deceased person.

Melissa Rohlin

Rob Pelinika And Pediatrician Wife Kristin Thank Frontline Workers

The Lakers general manager and his wife, Kristin, a doctor in Orange County, expressed gratitude for those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill Painter Lopez

Natalia Bryant Calls Her Mother Vanessa The 'Strongest Person I know'

Natalia Bryant told her mother, Vanessa, on her birthday that she's 'the Ethel to your Lucy.'

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Announces Barack Obama Will Be A Part Of His Virtual Graduation Ceremony

The one-hour special, "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," will air on May 16 at 5 p.m. PT.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Birthday By Opening A Letter From Kobe Bryant

Vanessa found an unopened letter to her from Kobe, which she waited to open until her birthday.

Melissa Rohlin

Kyle Kuzma Says He's A ‘Kid In Candy Shop’ Watching LeBron James

Kuzma and international soccer player David Alaba discussed their mentors over Instagram Live.

Jill Painter Lopez

The Director Of 'The Last Dance' Opens Up About His Interview With Kobe Bryant

Episode five of 'The Last Dance' features an interview with Bryant talking about how much Jordan impacted his career.

Melissa Rohlin

Magic Johnson Says He Had Some Of His Fondest Memories With Michael Jordan

From playing cards to Olympic practices, Jordan and Johnson were very extremely competitive but they were also good friends.

Jill Painter Lopez