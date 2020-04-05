AllLakers
Top Stories
News

JaVale McGee Joins Steph Curry On NBA’s Instagram Live For Trivia, Fun

Jill Painter Lopez

Laker JaVale McGee joined Stephen Curry for a game of trivia on the NBA’s Instagram Live feed to kick off the weekend and it was as fun as you would expect. 

In addition to Curry and McGee, five other NBA players participated, including Warriors' Damion Lee, Kings' Kent Bazemore, Mavericks' Seth Curry, Magic's Mo Bamba and Spurs' Patty Mills.

Curry asked McGee questions such as what was Larry Bird’s jersey number, and McGee got that one right at No. 33. There were degrees of difficulty, and that was deemed a rookie-level question. Then Curry asked McGee if he knew his real first name, Wardell. McGee aced that question, too. 

McGee was sporting that usually thick beard, as was Curry. They joked the winner should have to shave his beard. 

Curry asked McGee who was famous for the finger wag after big blocks, and McGee obviously knew that was Dikembe Mutombo. He even did an impression complete with a “boom, boom, boom!” 

It’s been a great week for Curry, who has turned into quite the interviewer. Earlier this week on his own Instagram, which has 30 million followers, he interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading expert in the U.S. on infectious disease and a man many around the world have looked to for information on the COVID-19 pandemic.  

But Friday was about having some fun and providing fans a little entertainment during stay-at-home orders. 

The championship-round question for McGee, which stumped both him and Curry, was a multiple choice question on when the 24-second shot clock was introduced in the game. The correct answer was the 1954-55 season. 

Who knew? 

Neither of those guys. 

Fun was had by all. And McGee had this message for fans afterward. 

“I appreciate everybody for being fans of the NBA. Hopefully, we’ll be back soon,” McGee said. “Watch some highlights. You’ve got YouTube and NBA TV. That’s what we’ve been doing. We’d rather be out there playing.” 

Until then, NBA players are sharing their big platforms for information and fun, and we’re loving it. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanessa Bryant Says Hall Of Fame Is 'Peak' Of Kobe Bryant's Career

Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, it was announced Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

by

woodjesse48

Magic Johnson Says It Breaks His Heart That Kobe Bryant Won't Be At Hall Of Fame Ceremony

The 2020 Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame class includes Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant Will Be Inducted Into The Basketball Hall Of Fame

Bryant won five NBA championships with the Lakers over his 20-season career.

Melissa Rohlin

Alex Caruso On Garage Workouts, Cooking And Binging Shows

The Lakers guard has been passing time during the NBA hiatus by working out with resistance bands, cooking and watching “The Office.”

Jill Painter Lopez

Steve Kerr Gives A Scouting Report On Doctor Anthony Fauci

The Warriors' coach gave his assessment of Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says He Can't Wait For Michael Jordan Documentary Series

“The Last Dance," a 10-part series, will begin airing April 19 instead of June 2.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's New Book Is No. 1 Amazon Best-Seller For Children

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Is Breaking Down Film During NBA Hiatus

The Lakers coach is working through the COVID-19 pandemic at home, breaking down film of his team and that of potential postseason opponents

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Considers Breaking Down Most Memorable Moments Of Career

While the NBA season is paused to help stop the spread of COVID-19, LeBron James is considering playing analyst.

Melissa Rohlin

Damian Lillard Responds To Fan Account Tweeting He's Interested In Lakers

Lillard had some fun on April Fools' Day, poking fun at a fan account claiming that he's unhappy in Portland.

Melissa Rohlin