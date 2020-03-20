AllLakers
JaVale McGee's Sister Says He Doesn't Have COVID-19

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers haven't said which two players tested positive for COVID-19, but JaVale McGee's sister said her brother isn't one of them. 

"My brother safe, stop saying he got the 'rona," Imani McGee-Stafford posted to Twitter on Thursday. 

McGee has asthma and was hospitalized for pneumonia last season. 

The Lakers were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for the virus. The Lakers played the Nets on March 10 in their final game before the NBA season was suspended March 11. 

Both of the Lakers who tested positive for the virus were asymptomatic and are currently under quarantine, according to the team. They are being cared for by the team physician. 

"All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team," the Lakers said in a statement. 

