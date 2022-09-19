Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA forward LeBron James has spoken openly about keeping tabs on which teams are hoarding multiple draft picks ahead of the 2024 NBA season, noting that he hopes someone will use a selection on his eldest son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., who will be first eligible that season.

James told Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated, “I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27 [when his younger son, Bryce, will be draft-eligible under current CBA rules]." I pay attention to that type of stuff.” He has long suggested that he wants to play on a team with Bronny, a senior at Chatsworth's Sierra Canyon School who is currently projected to be a second-round draft pick.

The 6'9" All-Star has structured his new extension with the Lakers so that he has a $50 million player option for the 2024/25 season. James could opt out and become a free agent to join Bronny ahead of the future first ballot Hall of Famer's year-39 season in 2024/25.

It sure doesn't seem like the 18-time All-Star's priority is remaining a Laker.

But Jeanie Buss, owner of James's current team, hopes that James will retire in the purple and gold. On a recent episode of Sports Illustrated's The Crossover podcast, co-host Howard Beck spoke with Buss about her new Hulu documentary series "Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers," her family's history with the club, and her relationship with James.

On the pod, Buss revealed her desire to see James end his illustrious career a Laker:

“With LeBron, we have a line of communication between the two of us, and he knows that he can reach me any time and vice-versa... And I think he feels appreciated. I know I appreciated that he signed an extension to stay here and continue to lead the Laker team. He’s a fantastic leader both on and off the court, and I feel like we’re blessed to have him as a Laker. I want to see him retire as a Laker.”

James has spent his past four seasons with Los Angeles. During that window, he and Anthony Davis led the team to the 2019-20 NBA title. His age has unfortunately started to show in recent years, at least with regards to to his health. The 37-year-old missed 27 games during the 2020-21 season due to injury, and 26 games this past season. When available, he has been incredibly productive. Across his 56 healthy games for 2021-22, James averaged 30.3 points on 52.4% field goal shooting, plugs 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks a night.