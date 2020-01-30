AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Jeanie Buss On Kobe Bryant: 'My Father Loved You Like A Son, Which Makes Us Family'

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss made her first public comments Thursday morning following the death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday.

She posted a photo to Instagram of her, Kobe, Vanessa and two of their daughters, Gianna and Natalia, 17, on the way to the All-Star game in Toronto in 2016. 

"Kobe, I don’t know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers," Buss wrote. "My father loved you like a son, which makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend some time with me. You explained that you wanted to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like the men. At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in actuality – and I am positively sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing – what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was searching for. 

"I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and it makes me strong. I call on that memory whenever I feel down and need a bit of courage. For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed through basketball itself, it was that day with Gigi that reignited my drive and determination."

Kobe's helicopter crashed Sunday morning in Calabasas amid foggy conditions as he was headed to coach Gianna at the Mamba Sports Academy. 

Kobe played for the Lakers 20 seasons, winning five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs and one regular season MVP in 2008.

Buss went on to address Vanessa and their three other daughters.

"Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri - I am so sorry for your loss. We are grateful to have you in our lives and we will always be here for you. To the families that also lost loved ones on Sunday, the entire Laker family mourns with you. Laker Nation - we are one family grieving the loss of people we all loved dearly. We will mourn together, cry together but we will also heal together, love together and win TOGETHER. We love you."

Buss also encouraged people to donate to the other families that were impacted by the crash. 

"To learn more about how you can help the families affected by this tragedy go to MambaOnThree.org and to further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports visit MambaSportsFoundation.org #peace #love #joy #family #Mamba #Mambacita #2 #8 #24."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanessa Bryant Makes First Public Comments on Kobe's and Gianna's deaths: 'There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now'

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash along with seven other people

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Quinn Cook Will Change His Jersey Number To Honor Kobe Bryant

Cook is changing his jersey number from 2 to 28 to honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, after they were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal On Kobe Bryant: 'I Now Know What It Feels Like To Lose A Brother'

Shaquille O'Neal fought back tears as he talked about Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash

Melissa Rohlin

by

rainraingoaway

Frank Vogel Says Kobe Bryant's Death Has Been 'Extremely Emotional' For The Lakers

Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people

Melissa Rohlin

Jerry West On Kobe Bryant's Death: 'I Don't Know If I Can Get Over This, I Really Don't'

Jerry West tearfully poured his heart out about Kobe Bryant following the former Laker superstar's death

Melissa Rohlin

The NBA Has Postponed Tuesday's Lakers Game Against The Clippers Following Kobe Bryant's Death

The Lakers were scheduled to host the Clippers on Tuesday at Staples Center before Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash Sunday

Melissa Rohlin

by

BallisLife

Draymond Green On Kobe Bryant: "I don't want to talk to nobody about Kobe; I'd rather talk to Kobe"

After a light practice in Philadelphia on Monday, Draymond Green opened up about how hard Kobe Bryant's death has been on him

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's Death Affects Us All

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning

Melissa Rohlin

by

GreatestTruth

LeBron James on Kobe Bryant: "I begin crying again just thinking about you"

LeBron James wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram following Kobe Bryant's tragic death on Sunday

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant And Gianna Shared A Special Bond

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday

Melissa Rohlin