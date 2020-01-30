Jeanie Buss On Kobe Bryant: 'My Father Loved You Like A Son, Which Makes Us Family'

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss made her first public comments Thursday morning following the death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday.

She posted a photo to Instagram of her, Kobe, Vanessa and two of their daughters, Gianna and Natalia, 17, on the way to the All-Star game in Toronto in 2016.

"Kobe, I don’t know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers," Buss wrote. "My father loved you like a son, which makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend some time with me. You explained that you wanted to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like the men. At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in actuality – and I am positively sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing – what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was searching for.

"I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and it makes me strong. I call on that memory whenever I feel down and need a bit of courage. For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed through basketball itself, it was that day with Gigi that reignited my drive and determination."



Kobe's helicopter crashed Sunday morning in Calabasas amid foggy conditions as he was headed to coach Gianna at the Mamba Sports Academy.

Kobe played for the Lakers 20 seasons, winning five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs and one regular season MVP in 2008.

Buss went on to address Vanessa and their three other daughters.

"Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri - I am so sorry for your loss. We are grateful to have you in our lives and we will always be here for you. To the families that also lost loved ones on Sunday, the entire Laker family mourns with you. Laker Nation - we are one family grieving the loss of people we all loved dearly. We will mourn together, cry together but we will also heal together, love together and win TOGETHER. We love you."

Buss also encouraged people to donate to the other families that were impacted by the crash.

"To learn more about how you can help the families affected by this tragedy go to MambaOnThree.org and to further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports visit MambaSportsFoundation.org #peace #love #joy #family #Mamba #Mambacita #2 #8 #24."



