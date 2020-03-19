Jeanie Buss Shares Details About Heroes Meeting Kobe Bryant

AllLakers
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is helping keep fans entertained by sharing some of her favorite memories on Instagram. 

She posted a story Wednesday about three young Americans who were rewarded for an act of heroism by getting to meet five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant. 

"On August 21, 2015 on a train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris, 3 young American men foiled an attempted terrorist attack," Buss wrote on Instagram. "These men risked their own safety to save lives and were hailed heroes. The men - Anthony Sadler, Spencer Stone and Alek Skarlatos, high school friends who were enjoying an European vacation when they found themselves in the middle of chaos and made the decision to act and successfully subdued the attacker."

Sadler, Stone and Skarlatos were among a handful of passengers who helped tackle and subdue would-be terrorist Ayoub El Khazzani after he opened fire on the train with an AK-47.

After their selfless act, they were granted a wish.   

"The US Ambassador to France met with them and asked what she could do for them," Buss said on Instagram. "Their #1 request was to meet Kobe Bryant. The Ambassador called Commissioner Adam Silver who in turn called me. We hosted them a few months later."

Buss posted part of a story on NBA.com about their meeting, during which Bryant was perhaps more awestruck than the young men. 

"We all think that in those types of situations we would behave the same way,” Bryant told reporters in 2015. "But once you’re in that situation, it’s completely different. For those guys to just unconsciously react and not think about themselves, but think about protecting others, is a story that should be sung every single day. Those are true role models."

Bryant met the men before the game. They sat courtside and received a standing ovation when they were honored at midcourt. 

After Bryant made a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter, he went over to them and gave them high-fives. 

“That was a great moment,” Bryant told reporters at the time. “They were encouraging me all game. I figured I wouldn’t sit down and made sure I’d dap them up.”

Clint Eastwood went on to produce a movie "The 15:17 to Paris" in which the three heroes starred as themselves. 

