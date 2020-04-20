Jeanie Buss on Michael Jordan: 'I couldn’t stand your name in the 90s'

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss talked about how much she admired Michael Jordan on Sunday before the premiere of “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

“I couldn’t stand your name in the 90s," Buss said in an Instagram video. "You were dominating everything. Over the last few years, I’ve really grown to admire you. We have built a friendship of mutual love and respect. Along this journey I’ve learned that when you honor your opponent, it actually brings out the best in you. So Michael, thanks for bringing out the best in so many of us. Cheers!”

The Bulls won six titles over eight seasons. Phil Jackson led Jordan to his sixth and final title in 1998.

Jackson would later go on to guide the Lakers to five NBA championships with Kobe Bryant.

The NBA season is postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s unclear when or if it will resume. The Lakers are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 and were hoping to compete for the organization's first title since 2010.

Without basketball, Buss encouraged her followers to watch the ESPN documentary that was set to debut in June, but was moved up to April amid the pandemic.

“I am missing my team!!” Buss wrote on Instagram. “Friends, family, co-workers! Let’s all watch the new documentary “The Last Dance” on ESPN and maybe we won’t feel so isolated.”

Buss also invited people to participate in a "charitable toast" to help restaurant workers and bartenders who are out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For every toast shared on social media we will give you $10 to donate to the #RestaurantStrong Fund or @USBG Emergency Assistance Fund," Buss wrote. "Cincoro Tequila will donate until we reach $100,000. With your support we can come together as one team and help so many in need. Who will you toast? Create your video toast and include @CincoroTequila and #ToastYourTeam on your post."