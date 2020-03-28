AllLakers
Jesse Buss Donating 13,000 N95 Masks As Well As Meals for Children

Jill Painter Lopez

Jesse Buss is giving back again. 

Buss, the Lakers' co-owner, is donating 13,000 N95 masks to the Saint Johns Heath Center Foundation in Santa Monica. The surgical masks are in short supply around the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“@sarahjordanstyle and I saw a direct need in our local medical community due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” Buss wrote on Instagram on Friday. “Our doctors & nurses are working in our hospitals and even performing surgeries without face coverings. We are donating 13,000 n95 masks to @saintjohns.foundation to help protect people that are sacrificing the heath of themselves and their families for us.”  

Buss is also donating 3,500 meals to children in need through the organization #HashtagLunchbag. Buss wrote that he wanted to help children who are no longer getting nutritious meals because of school closures. 

The organization tweeted their thanks to Buss, writing, “Thank you to Jesse for always helping spread love to those who need it most.  Everyone in the #HashtagLunchbag family appreciates everything you do! An OG who’s known what living through giving is all about since Day 1. Helping provide 3,500 meals for our community!"

Buss, the youngest of Dr. Jerry Buss’ children, ended his message with a reminder of how everyone can contribute during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Even if your contribution can’t be financial during this pandemic, you are doing just as much for the community by staying home and flattening the curve,” Buss wrote on Instagram. 

