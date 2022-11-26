Lakers News: Kevin Durant Excited For LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Longtime Scoring Record

As has been previously reported, at some point this season, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James is set to break the all-time NBA regular season scoring record, to which former Lakers center, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has laid claim since 1984, when he surpassed the previous all-time regular season scorer, former Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain.

It should be noted that James actually already has broken the all-time cumulative scoring record, when you combine regular season and postseason numbers. That's a bit more significant than just regular season stats, although for whatever reason national media outlets appear to be far more interested in the regular season award.

James currently has scored 37,311 career regular season points. Abdul-Jabbar's record is 38,387 career regular season points.

Nick Friedell of ESPN reports that the current 18th-leading scorer in the league, Brooklyn Nets All-NBA forward Kevin Durant, was excited for James to break Abdul-Jabbar's record. KD has scored 26,074 regular season points.

"To be the No. 1 in anything, there's 8 billion people in the world, we just figured that out last week, so to be the No. 1 of all time at scoring the basketball, I'm sure it's going to be a range of emotions for him," Durant mentioned during a Nets team shootaround today. "But to be in an era where we see this live is pretty cool as well. You probably can't even describe the emotions and feelings him and his family and his friends are going to go through, but it's cool to see it up close."

As Friedell notes, Durant himself had once been considered a potential candidate to set the all-time regular season scoring record. A litany of injuries since Durant hit his 30s has probably killed the chances of that happening

"I never really thought of it," Durant noted. "I heard the talks, especially early on in my career when I was doing stuff the LeBrons, the Michael Jordans have done in the league as far as scoring, but I know how tough it is to consistently do this year in and year out, day in and day out. A lot of stuff is out of your control. But I just try to come in and be the best version of myself I can be, and whatever happens, happens."