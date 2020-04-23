Kendrick Perkins Compares LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Kendrick Perkins clearly showed where he stands in the debate over who is the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan or LeBron James.

After the first two episodes of the "The Last Dance" documentary series aired about the 1978-79 Chicago Bulls, Perkins pointed out that James would've been criticized for some of the things that Jordan was praised for.

Jordan was celebrated after scoring 49 points and 63 points in Games 1 and 2 of the Bulls' first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in his second season in the league in 1986 even though the Bulls were swept out of that series in three games.

Larry Bird went onto famously say: "That was God disguised as Michael Jordan."

Perkins argued that James would've received criticism if the roles were reversed.

"The expectations of Bron is like nothing we’ve ever seen in NBA history," Perkins tweeted. "If Bron scores 63 and 49 in a series and gets swept, every sports network is talking about his inability to get it done, while MJ is getting praised and awarded player of the game in losses."

Perkins went on to say that James' accomplishments are perhaps even more impressive than Jordan's because he didn't always have a superstar such as Scottie Pippen by his side.

"When LeBron James was 22 years old he took a Cavs team to the NBA Finals without a Certified Robin!!! Carry on..." Perkins tweeted.

Perkins played alongside James in Cleveland for 17 games during the 2014-2015 season and again in one game in 2018 before getting waived.

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, grew up idolizing Jordan, who led the Bulls to six championships in eight seasons.

After James surpassed Jordan as the all-time leading scorer in the history of the NBA playoffs in 2017, James said he fell in love with the game of basketball because of Jordan.

“I did pretty much everything that MJ did when I was a kid,” James told reporters. “I shot fadeaways before I should have. I wore a leg sleeve on my leg and folded it down so you saw the red part. I wore black-and-red shoes with white socks. I wore short shorts so you could see my undershorts underneath. I didn’t go bald like Mike, but I’m getting there … it’ll be post-career, though. That’s the only thing I didn’t do.

“But other than that, I did everything Mike did. I even wore a wristband on my forearm. You know, so … I didn’t do a hoop earring, either. That was Mike. But I did everything Mike did, man. I wanted to be Mike. And so, for my name to come up in any discussion of Michael Jordan, or Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], and all these great guys that have paved the way for myself and Tristan [Thompson] and Kev[in Love] and Swish [J.R. Smith], it’s like … it’s just a wow factor. I really don’t have nothing to say.”