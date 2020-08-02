Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau And Kobe Bryant Texted Days Before The Helicopter Crash

When Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna asked him to teach her the game of basketball, he took that responsibility very seriously.

He began coaching her youth basketball games and reached out to some of his contacts for tips, including six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, University of Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma and three-time WNBA champion Diana Taurasi.

He also apparently reached out to New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau days before he died. In a Q & A with the New York Post, Thibodeau described their text message exchange.

“The irony is probably about a week before, 10 days before [the helicopter crash], he had texted me, we were talking about the team he was coaching with his daughter’s team,” Thibodeau said. “I had been going out to L.A. quite a bit to spend time with [Clippers coach] Doc [Rivers], and he asked me when I was coming out again. We were gonna get together. Really sad.”

Bryant and Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where he was going to coach her in a game.

Bryant's relationship with Thibodeau extended back to his high school playing days.

When Bryant starred at Lower Merion High in the mid-90s, Thibodeau was an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bryant would often watch the 76ers practices and try to pick up as much knowledge as possible.

“Anytime he had any time off from school, he’d come there and hang out all day," Thibodeau told NBC Sports Chicago on Jan. 26. "He’d be the first one there. He’d want you to put him through a workout. He’d wait for a player to come in and he’d go ask the player questions. Then he’d go try to play the player one-on-one. Then he’d go lift weights. Then he’d watch practice. Then he’d wait for practice to be over and he’d want to play against anyone. He’d talk to players about shooting, about defense, about one-on-one moves. His drive is what made him so special.”

Bryant declared for the NBA draft straight out of high school. He was selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the 13th overall pick and then immediately traded to the Lakers in exchange for center Vlade Divac.

Bryant went on to become an 18-time All-Star, five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008 over his 20-season career with the Lakers.

After retiring in 2016, Bryant poured himself into a new career in storytelling and his family, spending as much time as possible with his wife Vanessa and their four daughters.

Bryant and Gianna shared a special bond over their love of basketball. And Thibodeau said his passion for coaching her was palpable.

“He was so into it," Thibodeau told NBC Sports Chicago. "You could hear it. He was such a doting father."