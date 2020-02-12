Kobe Bryant And Gianna Buried In Private Ceremony Feb. 7

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were buried in a private ceremony at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar on Feb. 7, according to multiple reports.

Bryant and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with seven other people. They were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Bryant was going to coach Gianna in a basketball game.

Staples Center will host a public memorial service for Bryant and Gianna on Feb. 24. The date is significant because Gianna wore jersey No. 2, while Bryant wore No. 24.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, a two-time Finals MVP and a one-time regular season MVP in 2008 over his 20 seasons with the Lakers.

After retiring in 2016, Bryant poured himself into storytelling, winning an Oscar in 2018 for his short film 'Dear Basketball,' which was based on a poem he wrote.

Above all, Bryant was a loving husband and father to his four daughters. Bryant's wife, Vanessa, wrote about her grief on Instagram on Monday.

"I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words," Vanessa wrote. "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live.

"Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process."