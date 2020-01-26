Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. He was 41. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash, according to multiple reports.

Bryant and Gianna were on their way to a basketball game, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The helicopter crashed in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 a.m. The helicopter was traveling in foggy conditions and burst into flames, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Bryant was a venerated figure worldwide and is considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time, leading the Lakers to five NBA championships. He spent each of his 20 seasons in the NBA with the Lakers, before retiring in 2016.

Bryant was the MVP of the league in 2008, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, an 18-time All-Star and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. He had career averages of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

After retiring from basketball, he launched another career in storytelling. He made a short film, "Dear Basketball," based on a poem he wrote when he retired, and went on to win an Oscar, Sports Emmy and Annie Award for it.

He also founded Granity Studios, an award-winning multimedia company that tells stories around sports, and created "The Wizenard Series" in collaboration with author Wesley King, a New York Times Bestseller about five young basketball players and the power of the game.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and daughters 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka and seven-month-old Capri.

Bryant wrote his final tweet Saturday evening, after LeBron James passed him for third on the all-time scorers list in a game against Philadelphia.