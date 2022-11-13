The influence of Kobe Bryant as a motivating sports figure went far beyond the world of basketball.

Retired four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick, now a Fox Sports commentator, recently spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports about his relationship with departed Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame shooting guard.

Here are the highlights of Vick's comments:

"It was always cool, I mean Kobe said what he wanted to say vocally, but still kind of reserved it at the same time. Always dropping gems, man. 'Be great, man.' It was always like motivational talk. Talking with Kobe was like being motivated on so many levels."

When asked by Robinson about the all-time NBA GOAT debate, Vick weighed in with his personal top three, which included two Lakers legends:

"I enjoy that topic on so many levels, man," Vick said. "Now you gotta add Kobe into that mix. Like yo, [the all-time greats list should comprise] Kobe, LeBron and MJ. It'll never be old... I grew up in the [Michael] Jordan era, but I look at LeBron James, I be like, 'Man, LeBron, he is serious.' Now you're Jason Kidd, Magic [Johnson] and [Allen Iverson] all rolled in one. And you're 6'8", so go get 'em."

Vick's ability as a running quarterback revolutionized the position. He spent 13 seasons (15 if you include the two years he was suspended for his role in financing an illegal and inhumane dog-fighting operation) in the NFL, where he played for the Atlanta Falcons, the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bryant won five championships over the course of a 20-year NBA career with the Lakers. The 18-time All-Star was named Finals MVP during the team's 2009 and 2010 title runs. He passed away in a helicopter accident in 2020.