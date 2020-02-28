Kobe Bryant's Sister Gets Tattoo To Honor Him and Gianna

Kobe Bryant's older sister Sharia Washington got a tattoo to honor Kobe and Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

The tattoo features a snake, representing the black mamba, coiled around the No. 2 and 24 in the form of an infinity symbol. Gianna wore No. 2 in her youth basketball games and Kobe wore No. 24.

Kobe's wife Vanessa shared a photo of the tattoo, writing, "(My sister-in-law got this cool tattoo to honor #GigiBryant and #Kobe) ❤️❤️ 2~24 forever. Love you @shariawash - ❤️"

Lakers' superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis also got tattoos to honor Bryant a few days after his death.

Kobe's helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions as it was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach Gianna in a basketball game.

There was a memorial to honor Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center on Feb. 24. Vanessa spoke for over 20 minutes about her love for them and their love for each other.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other," Vanessa said. "He had to bring them home to heaven together."

Seven other people were killed in the accident: baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa; mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.