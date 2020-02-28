AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Kobe Bryant's Sister Gets Tattoo To Honor Him and Gianna

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's older sister Sharia Washington got a tattoo to honor Kobe and Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. 

The tattoo features a snake, representing the black mamba, coiled around the No. 2 and 24 in the form of an infinity symbol. Gianna wore No. 2 in her youth basketball games and Kobe wore No. 24.

Kobe's wife Vanessa shared a photo of the tattoo, writing, "(My sister-in-law got this cool tattoo to honor #GigiBryant and #Kobe) ❤️❤️ 2~24 forever. Love you @shariawash - ❤️"

Lakers' superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis also got tattoos to honor Bryant a few days after his death. 

Kobe's helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions as it was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach Gianna in a basketball game. 

There was a memorial to honor Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center on Feb. 24. Vanessa spoke for over 20 minutes about her love for them and their love for each other. 

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other," Vanessa said. "He had to bring them home to heaven together."

Seven other people were killed in the accident: baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa; mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gregg Popovich Helped Danny Green Turn The Corner

Green, who signed a two year, $30 million deal with the Lakers in July, grew into the player he is today because of Popovich

Melissa Rohlin

Four Takeaways From The Lakers' 116-86 Win Over Golden State

The Lakers improved to 45-12, 24-5 on the road

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel Says NBA Is More Of An 'Open Race' Without Warriors

The Lakers play at Golden State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Is Out For Thursday's Game Against Warriors

James will miss Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors because of a sore groin

Melissa Rohlin

Alex Caruso Is A Spark Plug Who Drives Fans Wild

Caruso regularly gets 'MVP' chants from the crowd at Staples Center

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel Says DeMarcus Cousins Has 'Become Part Of Our Family'

Cousins will continue to rehabilitate his torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee with the Lakers

Melissa Rohlin

Markieff Morris Is Ready To Do Whatever The Lakers Need

Morris will be active for Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

LeBron James Has Season-High 40 Points In 34 Minutes Against New Orleans

The Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 118-109, on Tuesday at Staples Center

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Praises Vanessa Bryant's Strength

Less than a month after Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash, Vanessa spoke in front of over 19,000 fans at their memorial at Staples Center on Monday

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's Memorial Provided A Peek Into Who He Really Was

The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on Monday was deeply moving and revealing

Melissa Rohlin

by

Charlie666