Kobe Bryant's Youngest Daughter Carries Photo Of Him And Says 'Dada'

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant posted a video of her one-year-old daughter, Capri, carrying a framed black and white photo of her father, Kobe, in a Lakers uniform as she walked around her house.

"Koko, who's that?" Vanessa asks. 

"Dada," says Capri.

Adds Vanessa: "Yeah, that is your dada. Dada loves you."

Kobe, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. 

At their public memorial on Feb. 24, Vanessa spoke in front of nearly 20,000 people at Staples Center about how much Kobe loved his four daughters. 

"He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are," Vanessa said. "He taught them how to be brave and how to keep pushing forward when things get tough."

After Kobe retired from his 20-season career in 2016, he devoted himself spending as much time with his family as he could. 

He'd rent out theaters and watch movies with his eldest daughter, 17-year-old Natalia. He shared a deep bond with Gianna, who he coached in a youth basketball league.  

And he had a special routine with his two youngest daughters. 

"He helped me bathe Bianka and Capri almost every night," Vanessa said. "He would sing the silly songs in the shower and continue making them laugh and smile as he lathered them with lotion and got them ready for bed. 

"He had magic arms that could put Capri to sleep in only a few minutes. He said he had it down to a science, eight times up and down our hallway. He loved taking Bianka to Fashion Island to watch her play in the koi pond area, and loved taking her to park. Their most recent visit to the koi pond was the evening before he and Gigi passed."

