Kyle Kuzma Shows Off New Puppy During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Jill Painter Lopez

Kyle Kuzma has a new puppy in his life. 

Kuzma introduced the newest member of his family, a 9-week old husky, to the world on Spectrum SportsNet after she’d just woken up from a nap. Her name is Snoh. 

Many people have fostered or adopted dogs during the stay-at-home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“It’s the perfect time,” Kuzma told Spectrum SportsNet. “I’ve wanted a dog for so many years, like six, seven years. What better time than to do it now? I’ve got all the time in the world because I’m here taking care of it, doing everything. It’s fun.”

In an interview with Allie Clifton, Kuzma talked about how his dog has already impressed him with her stamina. She’s now his training buddy.

“Yesterday she ran almost a mile straight with me,” Kuzma said. “I was shocked...[Full-grown] huskies can run 125 miles a day, 100 miles easy.”

He was surprised Snoh was able to run a mile at just 2 months. 

Kuzma has also entertained himself by doing TikTok dances during the hiatus, as has LeBron James, Dion Waiters and other Lakers teammates.   

Shoh even had a cameo in one of those videos.  

“It’s just fun,” Kuzma said. “It’s a good platform for people to really see you. All your fans, especially now, are super bored. It’s just giving them personality and that goes a long way.” 

