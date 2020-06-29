Kyle Kuzma wasn’t shocked Sunday when President Donald Trump retweeted a controversial video in which a man yelled “white power.”

Tweeted Kuzma: “No surprises. around half our US presidents have been racist.”

In the video, a white man yelled “white power” while he pumped his fist in the air. The man was driving a golf cart with signs reading “Trump 2020” and “America First.”

The Associated Press reported that the video appeared to be taken at The Villages, a retirement community in Florida, where Trump supporters and opponents of Trump were demonstrating.

In the now-deleted tweet, Trump wrote: “Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe [Biden] is shot. See you soon!!!”

As for why Trump retweeted that video, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement: “President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters."

The Villages is a senior living community for residents 55 and over in Sumter County in Florida.

Kuzma has been active in his efforts to denounce racism and help end police brutality.

He recently called for justice after Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was killed by white police officer Garrett Rolfe on June 12 in Atlanta.

“The amazing thing about this is.. you would think if you’re law enforcement in this time period, you would be cautious about killing a black man, but this continuing to happen during this time shows you that they don’t give a damn about you and they want you to see and know it,” Kuzma tweeted June 14.

Earlier this month, Kuzma wrote a powerful article for The Players Tribune in which he discusses racism and white privilege and encourages people to keep fighting for change.