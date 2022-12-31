Bleacher Report ranks LA as one of the five most desperate teams in the NBA.

The 2022-2023 season could afford to have been a bit kinder to your Los Angeles Lakers thus far. L.A. started poorly, then they had a good run for a bit, and then superstar Anthony Davis injured his right foot in mid-December, and things haven't been the same.

The Lakers currently stand at 14-21, 13th in the Western Conference, and there is no sign of things getting better for the purple and gold.

Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz listed L.A. as one of the most desperate teams in the NBA, and pitches some ideas as to how the team can be fixed.

"Step 2: Add Shooting/Improve Shot Selection: While they've been better as of late, the Lakers still rank dead last in made three-pointers per game (10.2) and 26th in accuracy (33.5 percent), failing once again to put enough floor-spacers around James and Davis. Five of the Lakers' top-seven players in three-point attempts are shooting 31.0 percent or worse from deep, with players like Russell Westbrook (28.4 percent on 3.9 attempts per game) and James (30.6 percent on 6.9 attempts) settling for outside looks far too often. Regardless of the magnitude of the trade, the Lakers need to inject a few more snipers on this roster.

Step 3: Kill the Russell Westbrook Experiment Once and for All: Is Westbrook really better this season as a sixth man, or are we just not noticing his faults as much? Raw numbers of 14.6 points, 7.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game may get him some 6MOY love, although in reality, Westbrook is much of the same player just in a lesser role. Westbrook's true shooting mark (48.5 percent) is the worst of his career, his three-point shot frequency is actually up from last year (29.1 percent of all shot attempts from 21.5 percent in 2021-22) and an 18.5 percent turnover rate is the highest of his 15 seasons. While the Lakers can simply let his contract run out and use the extra cap space this summer, Westbrook's expiring deal is one of the last remaining trade assets this team has left. Los Angeles needs to move on from Westbrook, using his deal as its best option to match money with before the deadline."

Step one of Swartz's plan was to get some clarification on Anthony Davis.

All these steps are obvious and have been talking points surrounding the Lakers for the past two seasons.

The Lakers are an okay team at best right now, and without Davis, they look like the runt of the litter.

38-year-old vet LeBron James is still playing at a superstar level, but to rely on him night in and night out to do everything on the court is preposterous.

Yeah, Swartz is right, L.A. is desperate, and they must do something to extend the window of James and Davis when he returns. James is being run into the ground; luckily for the front office, he cannot request a trade this season.

The clock is ticking, fans and James seem to be getting weary of how the team is playing, and it'll only be a matter of time before things get even uglier.