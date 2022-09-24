Former championship-winning Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma seems to have grown more comfortable within his new environs.

That doesn't mean the extension-eligible sixth-year combo forward hasn't forgotten his pro roots in Los Angeles.

Now on the cusp of his second season with the Washington Wizards, Kuzma recently spoke to gathered journalists during the club's 2022-23 Media Day at Capital One Arena on Friday.

Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson captured this moment from the 6'8" Kuzma's presser, where he talked about his first experience playing against his old club on March 11th, 2022:

Across 32 minutes, Kuzma poured in a team-most 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting. He also chipped in seven rebounds, and three assists. The Wizards lost the game, however, falling 122-109.

"Winning a championship [as a Laker in 2020], I'm kind of cemented [in team history]," Kuzma noted. "So going back was amazing... probably because [fans] wish I was still there too, you know obviously... You just feel the love."

Kuzma also indicated that being traded away from the Lakers in 2021 affected him deeply. The key reserve forward was sent to the Washington Wizards, in addition to power forward/center Montrezl Harrell, swingman and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, all in exchange for the corpse of Russell Westbrook.

That deal didn't exactly work out in L.A.'s favor. The team collapsed to a 33-49 regular season, missing the playoffs two years after winning the title. A middling supporting cast of washed-up veteran role players played a part in the team's misfortunes last season. Most critically, perhaps aside from long-term injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Westbrook's miserable shooting and defense, plus his confounding late-game decision-making, were big factors in that.

Per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, Kuzma said in remarks to the press yesterday that he had fallen into a "dark place" after being offloaded to the Wiz. "How people perceived me... kind of hurt me a little bit," he added. At this point in their respective careers, the 27-year-old Kuzma is clearly a better player than the rapidly aging Westbrook. Kuz has become a solid two-way force who can spread the floor (he made 34.1% of his 5.7 three-point looks a night) as a complimentary offensive piece.

The Wizards have certainly enjoyed having Kuzma aboard. Last year with Washington, the University of Utah alum averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 0.9 steals a game.