Anthony Davis shines, Lakers sweep 2-game road set against Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers earned their second straight road victory of the young season, a 109-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center, notching a two-game sweep in Texas.

It’s the sixth straight time the Lakers have defeated the Spurs.

Friday’s contest was the first time the Lakers played consecutive road games against the same opponent in the same arena since a pair of matchups against the St. Louis Hawks on January first and second in 1965.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 34 points and 11 rebounds in 35 minutes of work.

The Lakers upped their record to 4-2 with the win, while San Antonio dropped to 2-3 on the season.

Top player: Along with Davis, LeBron James finished with a triple-double, recording 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

What I liked: The Lakers played with good intensity defensively, finishing with five steals and four blocks. The game was close throughout, with 14 lead change and 11 ties.

What I did not like: Lakers allowed San Antonio to shoot 13-for-34 (38 percent) from beyond the arc. The Spurs also finished 18-of-26 from the free throw line. … Lakers entered the game leading the league in field goal percentage but shot just 41 percent from the field. … The Spurs outscored L.A.’s bench 34-21.

Injuries: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suffered a left ankle sprain on a cut to the basket early in the second half. He was looked at by trainers and had to leave the game to receive X-rays, which confirmed a mild ankle sprain. He did not return. … Alex Caruso missed his third regular-season game due to the league’s COVID-19 rules. Vogel said Caruso will miss the team’s first game on Sunday on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, but there’s a chance he can play in the second game at Memphis.

They said it: “I do think it’s less like the playoffs where you’re making larger-scale adjustments to that specific opponent. To me, it’s still really about learning about our team and executing our fundamentals, more so than a lot of shifting of scheme.” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on adjustments his team will make in back-to-back road games during the early portion of the season.