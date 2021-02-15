Lakers' forward Anthony Davis appears to re-injure Achilles vs. Nuggets

With 2:39 left in the second quarter, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis appeared to re-injure his right Achilles after being fouled by Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic on a drive to the basket.

Davis grimaced in pain as he made both free throws, then Lakers guard Wesley Matthews had to take a foul in order to get their teammate out of the game. Davis gingerly limped to the locker room for further evaluation.

Kyle Kuzma started the second half in place of Davis for the Lakers.

Davis missed both homes games against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week with the official designation of right Achilles tendonosis. He was listed as questionable for last Friday’s contest against Memphis but played, finishing with a game-high 35 points.

Davis said he felt soreness in the injured area walking, running and jumping as far back as two weeks ago.

Davis has missed five games this season for various nagging injuries -- including the last two due to the Achilles tendon issue. The Lakers are 4-1 without the power forward’s services so far this year.

Davis said he had an ultrasound performed on the injured tendon that showed nothing serious regarding the injury.

“It felt great going into the game,” Davis said after the Memphis game on Friday. “But as you go through the game because I’m always using that Achilles tendon, it got sore toward the end just constantly moving on it.

“It felt great coming into the game, it felt great throughout the game but late game it was kind of bothering me a little bit.”