LeBron James scores 10 points in preseason debut; Lakers defeat Suns

Playing for the first time in this preseason, LeBron James looked predictably rusty early on, missing his first four shots.

However, James heated up during his second stint in the game in the first half, scoring 10 points in the second quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 112-107.

The Lakers upped their record to 3-0 in exhibition play, and face Phoenix again to finish out the preseason on Friday.

Along with the 10 points, James chipped in two assists and two rebounds in 15 minutes on the night. He also had three turnovers.

“He anticipated feeling a little bit rusty on the first stretch,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said about James. “I thought that played out. And once he got his second wind, I think he settled in and looked great again.”

Anthony Davis finished with 10 points, four rebounds, a block and a steal in about 18 minutes. Both James and Davis showed good hustle defensively, diving after loose balls.

“I felt great, honestly,” Davis said. “Coming in, I thought I was going to feel a little winded. You can try to get in shape all you want, but there’s nothing like getting in basketball shape, game shape. I was kind of hesitant about that, but I felt fine. I could have played more, and probably will play more Friday. But I felt physically fine.”

Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol, Dennis Schröder, Davis and James started for the Lakers.

Top player: Kuzma had another strong game offensively, finishing with a team-high 23 points and three rebounds. Kuzma finished 4-of-8 from the 3-point line.

What I liked: Once again, the Lakers were active defensively, forcing 17 Phoenix turnovers. … Talen Horton-Tucker continues to play well. He finished with 18 points and five rebounds off the bench.

What I disliked: Lakers came out a little flat, allowing Phoenix to jump out to a 20-7 lead in the opening quarter. … After getting back into it and taking a nine-point lead at halftime, the Lakers were outscored by the Suns 39-16 in the third quarter, trailing 83-69 at the end of the third quarter before going on a run in the final quarter for a comeback win.

Injuries: Guard Alex Caruso did not play again due to a sore hip flexor. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also did not play due to a hip soreness. Dennis Schröder suffered a mild left ankle sprain and did not return. However, after the game Schröder said he received treatment on the ankle and he’s fine.



They said it: “There’s a lot of different ways we could do, but nothing really solidified for me tonight. It’s just going to take time.” – Vogel, when asked if he’s decided on a starting lineup yet for the start of the regular season.