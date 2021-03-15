Lakers say Jared Dudley has MCL tear in right knee

The Los Angeles Lakers will be shorthanded again when they hit the road to face Golden State Warriors on Monday.

The Lakers announced that Jared Dudley has been diagnosed with a right knee contusion and MCL tear. According to the team, Dudley is evaluating his treatment options and no timetable has been established for his return.

Dudley has played in 11 games this season. The 35-year-old swingman was unavailable for several games during the first half of the season due to a right calf strain. Dudley was considered a good locker room presence on the back end of the roster for the Lakers.

Dudley’s the latest player to go down for the Lakers. Head coach Frank Vogel said on Saturday that center Marc Gasol will miss two more games due to the league’s health and safety protocols, along with reserve forward Kostas Antetokounmpo.

Gasol already missed the last three games for the same designation. The Lakers are 1-2 in those contests.

The Lakers also announced that guard Alex Caruso suffered a mild concussion in Friday’s win over the Indiana Pacers and also has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Warriors uncertain.

Caruso missed five games earlier this season due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, two because of a bruised hand injury and one with neck spasms.

Caruso hit his head on the floor chasing after a loose ball in the second quarter and had to go to the locker room for further evaluation. The Lakers initially announced Caruso had a head contusion and was being evaluated for a concussion. He did not return to the game.

Power forward Anthony Davis continues to rehab his right calf strain. Vogel said Davis is working on strengthening exercises with weights. Davis has missed the last 10 games. The Lakers are 8-7 this season when Davis isn’t on the floor.

“He’s just going to hopefully over the next few weeks begin a buildup of activity,” Vogel said about Davis.