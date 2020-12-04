In a contract year, Kyle Kuzma works to make defense his calling card

LOS ANGELES -- Kyle Kuzma watched as teammates LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all signed lucrative, new deals with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

“It’s a very good time for those guys,” Kuzma said. “They’re so deserving, obviously bringing home championship No. 17, those guys deserve it. … I’m very happy for those guys.”

At some point, however, Kuzma hopes it’s his turn. And the University of Utah product may have to be patient for a new deal.

The Lakers have until Dec. 29 to extend a qualifying offer to Kuzma, which would make him a restricted free agent next summer, or sign him to a contract extension. Kuzma is scheduled to make a little over $3.5 million for the upcoming season on his rookie deal.

“We’ve talked,” Kuzma said, when asked about a possible contract extension. “It’s obviously just talks between my agent and the organization, and they’re working through things, so we’ll see.”

The concerning part for Kuzma is he doesn’t know how much of an opportunity he’ll get to show his skills, if he hits free agency. Caldwell-Pope likely will continue to start, and the Lakers also have another option at wing in recent free agent addition Wesley Matthews, targeted as a player to potentially fill the role left vacant by the departed Danny Green last season.

So Kuzma will have to see if there are enough minutes to show his continued growth as an NBA player.

“You never truly know until the ball goes up and the season starts going,” Kuzma said about his role on this year’s team. “So we’ll see, obviously it’s ultimately what Frank (Vogel) views me as.”

One person that expects Kuzma to take his game to the next level is James, expressing his feelings on the subject through social media.

An aspect of Kuzma’s game that continues to be a point of emphasis for the 25-year-old is on the defensive end of the floor. And with a defensive-minded coach like Frank Vogel, Kuzma hopes his focus on defense will mean more minutes this season.

“I just want to build on what I did in the playoffs from a defensive standpoint,” Kuzma said. “Just takes those steps as a defender and improve my all-around game. So that’s just always a process. Every offseason you try and reflect, build on what you did last year and work on it and just improve.”

Coming off the bench for the first time as a pro, Kuzma averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds last season. He struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 31.6 percent from 3-point range.

However, with Green no longer on the roster and the Lakers tying up a significant amount of cap space in retaining James, Davis and Caldwell-Pope, Lakers vice president of basketball operation and general manager Rob Pelinka seems at least receptive to the idea of keeping Kuzma around.

“Since we’ve drafted him he’s been terrific,” Pelinka said during video conference with reporters before the start of free agency last month. “We’ve all seen his growth. “The way the rules work, he has next season under contract with the Lakers and he’s extension eligible this offseason. He has great representation, and when the time is right, we’ll sit down and speak with them.

“We’re proud of drafting Kuz. We’re incredibly proud of his growth as a player. I think he showed in the bubble his ability to play at wing and at the four, so some three and some four. And when you lose a defender and a wing player like Danny Green, I think with Kyle, we’re going to count on him to step in and play some of that wing role as well.”