LeBron James plans to build community hub, family housing in Akron

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James took the next step in helping students and families in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The LeBron James Family Foundation opened the I Promise school in the Summer of 2018, with a focus on helping at-risk students.

On Tuesday, the James Foundation announced plans to construct House Three Thirty – named in homage to the city’s area code -- a 60,000 square-foot planned community that will include retail, dining and event spaces, along with a 50-unit housing complex for students and families of the nearby I Promise school.

The complex is scheduled to open in 2022.

“With this location being so central in Akron and very close to the I promise school, our I Promise housing and our I Promise village, it provided such an opportunity for the LeBron James Foundation to look at our next part in redefining community differently,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Foundation. “We want it to be a real special place for our families to learn and grow. And we want to open the doors for our entire community to be a part of that.”

James commented on the Tuesday’s announcement via twitter.

“This is what all the blood, sweat, and tears have led to,” James said. “We’ve been hard at work to change the lives of kids and families in Akron. It takes time. It takes the right team, but this is what redefining community looks like.”