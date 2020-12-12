Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell soars in first game against Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- No LeBron James. No Anthony Davis. No Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. No. Markieff Morris.

But hey, new addition to the Los Angeles Lakers Montrezl Harrell played against his old team in the Los Angeles Clippers.

That was enough to make this preseason opener against the crosstown rivals in the Lakers and the Clippers somewhat interesting on a Friday evening at the Staples Center.

As advertised, Harrell played with boundless energy, finishing with a double-double (13 points and 12 rebounds) in 30 minutes. Harrell also drew a charge and had his fair share of floor burns chasing down loose balls in his Lakers’ debut.

Harrell’s hustle plays helped lead the Lakers to a win over his former team, the Clippers, 87-81.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue chose to start his headline players, as Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, Nic Batum and Serge Ibaka – the replacement for Harrell – grace the Clippers starting lineup. But they played mostly in the first half.

James, Davis, Gasol, Caldwell-Pope and Morris did not play for the Lakers, as Lakers head coach Frank Vogel chose to rest those players on Friday in the buildup to the start of the regular season on Dec. 22.

For the Lakers, Harrell, Dennis Schröder, Wesley Mathews, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kyle Kuzma started the game.

Top player: Harrell was the most impactful player on the floor for the Lakers for most of the game, but Horton-Tucker filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Kyle Kuzma added 18 points and five assists.

What I liked: The Lakers finished with 12 steals and forced 25 turnovers by the Clippers, so the energy on defense was good, Further, the Lakers consistently looked to push in transition off the rebound defensively. Schröder looked quick and dangerous on offense. He finished with 10 points and four rebounds in 24 minutes, shooting 2-for-2 from the 3-point line.

What I didn’t like: Lakers shot 7-for-22 (32 percent) from beyond the arc. They also got outrebounded 67-52, although Lakers head coach Frank Vogel started a shorter lineup with James and Davis watching from the sideline.

Injuries: According to Spectrum Sports Net Sideline reporter Mike Trudell, Lakers guard Alex Caruso slipped in the first half and has a sore hip flexor. He did not return to the game, but the injury is not considered serious.



They said it: “I think it’s up to his health, first and foremost. Pau has to be healthy, and has to continue to be healthy throughout the process of rehabbing, building that endurance and building that continued impact on his foot is going to be crucial. And the only way you know that is through playing. And so I think he has to find a way to play a little bit, to see how his body reacts to that. And I think that should be the main focus right now instead of where he’s going to play. Most important is his health, how he feels and how his body reacts to the workload. -- Marc Gasol on the possible return of older brother Pau to Lakers.