Pau Gasol interested in playing with brother Marc for Lakers

According to an ESPN report, Paul Gasol is working out in Northern California and eyeing the possibility of a return to the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, with a chance to play with younger brother Marc Gasol.

Pau Gasol, 40, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. He last played with the Milwaukee Bucks in March of 2019 but had to shut it down due to a stress fracture in left foot that required surgery.

Gasol signed with the Portland Trailblazers in July of last year, but was waived in November and never played a game for Portland.

However, Gasol reportedly is back on the mend and working toward a potential return to the hardwood.

Gasol’s younger brother Marc signed a two-year, $5.25 million deal with the Lakers in free agency.

“There is meaning and history there,” Gasol told ESPN.com “I’m not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother is there, even more special. But I’m not in a position now to be very demanding. I don’t have 10 offers on the table.”

Marc Gasol, 35, was originally drafted by the Lakers in 2007. However, he had his rights traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for his brother, Pau Gasol, before he ever played a game in the NBA.

Pau and Marc Gasol are the only two brothers to play for the Lakers’ franchise.

Marc Gasol was asked about the possibility of his brother joining him with the Lakers when he initially signed with the team, and had this to say:

“I know Pau loves L.A.,” Marc Gasol said in an interview with Spectrum Sportsnet. “He loves the Lakers. Obviously, he feels like this is home. I’m sure he would love to come back, but obviously that’s a question for Rob (Lakers GM Rob Pelinka) and ownership.”